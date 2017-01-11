Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, after the network reported the President-elect had been briefed on an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising information on him.

The exchange came during Trump's first press conference since being elected president.

Earlier Trump furiously denied allegations that Russia had compromising information on him, saying Moscow "never tried to use leverage on me".

Trump condemned US intelligence agencies for allowing "fake news" to "leak" into the public, asking: "Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

An unsubstantiated report allegedly presented to Trump last week contained claims that the Kremlin has a dossier of compromising information on Trump, and key members of Trump's team secretly met Russian officials.