Donald Trump will not use his executive power to block ex-FBI chief James Comey from testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee, his deputy press secretary has said.

Comey is set to speak on Thursday (8 June) amid speculation he would reveal discussions with the US president over the FBI's investigation of Russian attempts to influence the election and Trump's campaign team.

Trump is alleged to have pressured Comey to drop the investigation along with asking the bureau director for his "loyalty".

Deputy White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday (5 June) during the press briefing that although the president's power to do so is "very well established", Trump "will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey's scheduled testimony".

Sanders said this was "in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee".

