Dutch fans attending the Winter Olympics took a shot at US President Donald Trump at the speed skating event on Saturday.

Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong, of The Netherlands, scored the gold, silver and bronze medals in the women's 3,000m speed skating event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Their supporters held up a Dutch flag which read: "Sorry Mr President. The Netherlands First... And 2nd... And 3rd."

The stunt appeared to mock Trump's "America First" policy.

Team USA faces stiff competition in this year's Winter Olympics, with Germany and the Netherlands holding the top two places so far.

At the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, the US came in second place overall with 28 medals, including nine goals.

Russia came in first place with 33 medals, including 13 golds, but was banned from competing this year by the International Olympic Committee due to doping.

In December 2017, the IOC announced Russia would be banned from competing in South Korea to penalise the country for its government-run doping scheme, which allowed Russia to cheat at the Sochi Winter Olympics and the Olympic Games in in 2016.

The 169 Russian athletes cleared to compete in Pyeongchang are identified as "OARs" - Olympic Athlete from Russia.

The "OAR" scheme is an attempt to avoid punishing all Russian athletes for the doping scandal.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, a foundation launched by the IOC, released a report in 2016 which found evidence Russia had used tactics such as urine sample swapping to cover up illicit drug use.