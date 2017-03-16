US President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped by five points, according to a recent poll.

The survey, by Fox News, found 51% of people polled disapprove of the president, while 43% of people approve.

This is a drop of five points from the same survey taken just one month ago, with the breakdown of disapproval ratings showing Trump's decisions on immigration and healthcare and the US's relationship with Russia all apparent bones of contention for voters.

Less than a week ago, a poll from CNN/ORC showed Melania Trump's approval rating had overtaken her husband's.

The first lady's approval rating stood at 52%, while President Trump's approval rating stood at 45% last week, according to the poll.

However, the first lady remains unpopular with Democrats, with 22% of Democrats polled having an unfavourable opinion of her, compared with a 32% disapproval rating across party lines.

Trump had a challenging first month in office, which was marred by forced resignations, inconsistent statements from various members of his team, numerous leaks from within the White House, and subsequent allegations that members of Trump's team had contact with Russian figures prior to his inauguration.

However 48% of the people surveyed believe the economy is improving while 51% believe Trump had done more – thus far – to fulfil his campaign promises than past presidents.

Trump has not yet commented on the most recent approval ratings, although he maintained during his campaign that the polls were not always reliable.