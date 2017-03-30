Gallup's daily approval rating for Donald Trump reached record lows on Wednesday (29 March) as it plummeted to just 35%. It is the lowest figure the polling company has ever reported for a president in his first year, beating Bill Clinton's 37% rating in June 1993.

Trump's disapproval rating has also risen, reaching 59%. Gallup's daily polls are based on telephone interviews taken with around 1,500 Americans over the previous three days and the company says they have a margin of error around -/+ 3%.

Some have said the daily polling should be taken more warily, with the numbers gathered from a week's worth of interviews being more accurate.

One analysis from the Washington Post warned that Gallup daily numbers are "volatile" compared to their weekly counterparts and that the audience Gallup gathers its numbers from give it differing results from other polling agencies – namely, that Gallup polls attempt to calculate for all Americans, not just those who might vote.

Trump regularly rails against polls that are critical of him, in one tweet saying that "any negative polls are fake news".

In news he might believe, two polls on Wednesday said that Republicans do not blame the president for the failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Instead they place the fault with Congress and the replacement American Health Care Act itself.

Gallup said that the president's approval rating had fallen sharply this month, beginning on a 45% high after his address to the joint houses of Congress. As his rating has fallen, some were quick to point out an old tweet from August 2011 when Trump said former President Barack Obama had a "record low 39% Gallup approval rating" before asking "why so high?"