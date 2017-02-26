US President Donald Trump's new national security adviser HR McMaster in his first meeting with the National Security Council staff has said that the term 'radical Islamic terrorism' is counterproductive as terrorists are "unislamic", according to people who attended the meeting.

The view of McMaster is in line with the traditional counterterrorism analysts. However, it is in sharp contrast to the language used by President Trump and the former security adviser Michael Flynn.

According to many officials, the new adviser has been honest about his opinion regarding the ways to tackle Islamic militancy, including with Trump. Some officials were allegedly left with questions if the disagreement will lead to further turbulence for the council.

One individual who was at the meeting told the Guardian on the condition of anonymity, "He said he doesn't want to call it radical Islamic terrorism because the terrorists are, quote, 'un-Islamic'."

The general reportedly suggested that it ostracises "an entire religion" and that "he's not on board". His views are closer to former President Barack Obama and even George W. Bush who argued that the US needs help of the Muslim countries to weed out the terrorist threat.

Another source said that McMaster made it very clear that he saw Russia as an adversary, a view not shared by Trump and an issue which brought down Flynn.

According to New York Times, chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller have close ties to Trump and walk in privileges to the Oval office while McMaster has neither.

William McCants, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution said "This is very much a repudiation of his new boss's lexicon and worldview. McMaster, like Obama, is someone who was in positions of leadership and thought the United States should not play into the jihadist propaganda that this is a religious war."

He added saying, "There is a deep hunger for McMaster's view in the interagency. The fact that he has made himself the champion of this view makes people realize they have an advocate to express dissenting opinions."