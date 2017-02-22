Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has reportedly been barred from appearing on TV by the administration after making several embarrassing blunders.

A White House source told CNN that Conway, who has been a visible presence in Trump's team since his election campaign, had been moved out of the spotlight after making several contradictory statements about former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Conway stated Flynn had the full confidence of President Trump, shortly before Flynn was forced to resign over off-protocol communications with Russia prior to Trump taking office.

Conway has not conducted a TV interview since the debacle, instead limiting her appearances to radio shows.

The source's claims mark the culmination of a gaffe-strewn few months for the strategist.

Conway previously came under fire after telling TV viewers to buy Ivanka Trump's clothing line after it was dropped from Nordstrom, and embarrassed the White House by claiming Iraqi refugees had carried out the "Bowling Green massacre", despite no such attack ever taking place.

The source confirmed that the 50-year-old's withdrawal from TV interviews circuit is due to her being "off-message", with the president and his allies already reportedly feeling the benefit.

"Clearly they're having much more of a drama-free week," the source said. "Having Kellyanne off television is helping them."

However, Conway has denied the allegations, stating she has been busy with other projects and has, in fact, been invited on TV every day. She will reportedly be making an appearance on Fox News Wednesday evening (February 22).