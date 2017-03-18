Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has spoken out about her use of the phrase 'alternative facts'.

The political pundit explained the term during an interview with New York Magazine, in which she said it was just another way to say things.

"Two plus two is four. Three plus one is four. Partly cloudy, partly sunny. Glass half full, glass half empty. Those are alternative facts," she told the magazine, which came out on Saturday (18 March).

Conway's use of the phrase prompted a significant amount of amusement on social media, after she used it to defend White House press secretary Sean Spicer's claim that Donald Trump's inauguration crowd was the "biggest in history".

During his first press briefing on Saturday, White House press secretary Spicer criticised the media for under-reporting audience numbers at Trump's inauguration on 20 January, falsely claiming that "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period".

On NBC's Meet the Press, Conway said Spicer gave reporters "alternative facts". Chuck Todd quickly retorted saying: "Look, alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods."

However, people immediately took to social media to mock Conway's statements using the hashtag #AlternativeFacts with some hilarious responses.

"#AlternativeFacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard," Emmy Award-winning host Andy Cohen wrote. "I can't believe we haven't heard it on a reunion."

The adviser also faced criticism after using the fictional 'Bowling Green Massacre' to defend Trump's controversial travel ban, and was more recently mocked for commenting there are 'microwaves that turn into cameras' used to spy on people.