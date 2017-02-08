US president Donald Trump's comments about the judiciary during the travel ban row have been described by his own Supreme Court nominee as "demoralising and abhorrent".

Neil Gorsuch, who was named as the president's Supreme Court pick on 1 February, allegedly made the comments during a private meeting with senator Richard Blumenthal.

"He certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralising and abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the judiciary," Senator Richard Blumenthal said in comments reported by The Washington Post that were confirmed by one of the judge's aides.

Trump has lashed out at the judiciary repeatedly since his travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries was overturned by a federal court judge.

The ban continued after a US court rejected an appeal against it from the government, ith the case now being discussed the a three-judge panel in the federal appeals court.

Initially reacting to the news of the suspension, the president used Twitter to convey his anger at District Judge James Robart and has hit out at the judiciary repeatedly since then.

"What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?," he wrote.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

He earlier said: "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!

"Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction!"