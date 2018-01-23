A tsunami warning has been issued in Alaska after a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the area.

The quake is thought to have occurred in the southern coast of the American state.

The earthquake struck at 12:31am local time, 300km south-east of Kodiak at a depth of 10km according to the US Geological Survy.

Coastlines across the state and the Canadian state of British Columbia have been included in the warning.

The alert has warned people in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.

The last significant earthquake in the area took place on 26 January 2016 which was felt across much for the region.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

