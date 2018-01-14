UPDATE 11:00am: The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has now said the threat of a tsunami from this earthquake has now passed. A statement from the centre reads: "Based on all available data the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed. No tsunami waves were observed on the nearest sea level gauges available to this centre."

ORIGINAL STORY:

A powerful earthquake struck off Peru's coast early Sunday, prompting a US agency to issue a tsunami threat message for parts of the country and neighbouring Chile.

The US Geological Survey reported that the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari, with the earthquake hitting at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts." A statement says that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 meters to one meter "above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru." It also says waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Chile.