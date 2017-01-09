Transport for London (TfL) is warning that many Tube stations may not be open at all during the 9 January strike which has already affected millions of commuters, particularly the most frequently used stations in zone 1.

A TfL spokesman told IBTimes UK that as services started in the morning a clearer picture of which stations were operating would become more apparent and information would be given once it was available. TFL said around 60% of all stations are currently open across the network but at a severely affected service as of midday on 9 January.

List of Closed stations across all networks as of midday 9 January Most stations are running a severely reduced service and not all lines are open at stations on one or more line. There are no underground services at: Victoria, King's Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge Aldgate East

Angel

Archway

Arsenal

Barbican

Barons Court

Belsize Park

Bermondsey

Black Horse Road

Borough

Bounds Green

Bow Road

Brixton

Caledonian Road

Camden Town

Canary Wharf

Chancery Lane

Chalk Farm

Charing Cross

Clapham Common

Colliers Wood

Covent Garden

Elephant & Castle

Embankment

Finsbury Park

Fulham Broadway

Gloucester Road

Goodge Street

Great Portland Street

Green Park

Hampstead

Heathrow Terminal 4

Highgate

Holborn

Holland Park

Holloway Road

Hounslow West

Hyde Park Corner

Kentish Town

Kilburn Park

King's Cross St. Pancras

Knightsbridge

Lambeth North

Lancaster Gate

Leicester Square

Leyton

London Bridge

Maida Vale

Manor House

Marble Arch

Mile End

Moorgate

Mornington Crescent

North Greenwich

Notting Hill Gate

Oval

Oxford Circus

Paddington (H&C Line)-Underground Closure

Piccadilly Circus

Pimlico

Queensway

Regent's Park

Russell Square

South Kensington

South Wimbledon

Southgate

St. John's Wood

St. Paul's

Stepney Green

Stockwell

Swiss Cottage

Tooting Bec

Tufnell Park

Turnpike Lane

Vauxhall

West Harrow

Westminster Closure

Wood Green Closure

Wood Lane Closure

West Ruslip

Line Status updates: (as of midday 9 January) Bakerloo Line : Service operating between Harrow & Wealdstone and Marylebone. No service on the rest of the line

: Service operating between Harrow & Wealdstone and Marylebone. No service on the rest of the line Central Line : Service operating Ealing Broadway to White City, West Ruislip to North Acton, Epping to Liverpool Street, Hainault to Liverpool Street via Newbury Park and Hainault to Woodford. No service on the rest of the line.

: Service operating Ealing Broadway to White City, West Ruislip to North Acton, Epping to Liverpool Street, Hainault to Liverpool Street via Newbury Park and Hainault to Woodford. No service on the rest of the line. Circle Line : Service operating every 20 minutes.

: Service operating every 20 minutes. District Line : Good service

: Good service Hammersmith and City Line : Service closed.

: Service closed. Jubilee Line : Special service every 5 minutes with various stations closed.

: Special service every 5 minutes with various stations closed. Metropolitan Line : Good service

: Good service Northern Line : Service operating Edgware to Golders Green, High Barnet to East Finchley and Old Street to Morden. No service on the rest of the line.

: Service operating Edgware to Golders Green, High Barnet to East Finchley and Old Street to Morden. No service on the rest of the line. Piccadilly Line : Service operating Acton Town to Uxbridge, Hammersmith to Heathrow all terminals and Cockfosters to Arnos Grove, No service on the rest of the line

: Service operating Acton Town to Uxbridge, Hammersmith to Heathrow all terminals and Cockfosters to Arnos Grove, No service on the rest of the line Victoria Line : Service closed.

: Service closed. Waterloo and City Line: Service closed

London's Tube network has been running a severely reduced service since 6pm yesterday (8 January). Where lines have been running, customers are advised to complete their journeys by 6pm today (9 January).

Commuters are being told they should avoid travelling in peak times and wherever possible take advantage of the capital's bus and cycling network. If all else should fail, TfL has advised customers to walk.

Other transport networks in the capital: buses, the DLR, London River Services and the Overground are expected to be pushed to capacity during the strike and people who regularly use these services are being advised to plan their journeys because of overcrowding.

Both the London Overground, the DLR and the Tram are currently running good services. TfL has warned that while some major underground stations may be open from 7am the service may shift staff and all services are subject to last-minute change.