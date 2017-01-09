After talks between rail unions and London Underground fell through on Saturday (7 January), a 24-hour strike that started at 6pm GMT the following day will continue through to 6pm on Monday (9 January). Severe disruptions to service are expected through the strike period.

The current information is that Zone 1 stations within the Circle Line boundary will be closed. In outer London there will be some limited service, but stations that do open are expected not to do so until 7am, and to be closed by 7pm on Monday.

Furthermore, trains will not stop at Heathrow Terminal 4 and 5 although Heathrow has said that the Heathrow Express, Connect and Buses will be running, meaning passengers can travel between the terminals.

The DLR will be working, as will river services. As these will be the main routes into Canary Wharf, they are expected to be exceptionally busy. DLR will operate normally unless trains cannot stop at Bank, TFL says, in which case trains destined for Bank will terminate at an earlier station.

London Overground will also run normally but is, again, expected to be particularly busy as people turn to that route instead of their usual underground commute. National Rail will run normally though there will be no connection to the underground.

Northern line trains will also not be able to stop at Moorgate at certain hours and as such will divert to King's Cross before 7am and after 7pm, meaning trains will not call at Drayton Park, Highbury, Essex Road, Old Street or Moorgate. In between those times, trains will terminate at Old Street and not go through to Moorgate.

Extra buses will be out in the capital but all transport is expected to be exceptionally busy. Further updates can be found on the TFL website.