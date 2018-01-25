Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae has sent followers into a frenzy after sharing her latest modelling snap for The Couture Club, taken in Amsterdam.

The 22-year-old star proved exactly why she's one of the most coveted e-commerce models in the industry in the photo, showing off her enviably flat stomach in a cropped black hooded tracksuit with white piping.

Ruby looks into the distance in the photo, working her trademark sultry stare and full, pouty lips with her usual flawless bronzed makeup look. Her raven tresses flow around her shoulders as she poses with her hands over her head in front of a wall outdoors.

Alli's girlfriend of two years has worked with the brand in the past, flying out to Paris towards the end of last year to work on another campaign for them.

She captioned her latest shot: "⚡️Amsterdam⚡️ @thecouture_club", which was met with a slew of adoring comments from her 38,500 and counting followers.

One person wrote: "Tummy goals ," while another put: "You are insane ❤️ Perfect xx."

A third added: "You are so inspiring!!"

But British-born Ruby, who is 5'9", is renowned for her ultra-glamorous look for online high-street brands, and her career has grown from strength-to-strength since signing with Boss Model Management in Manchester.

She is regularly seen on sites including Miss Pap, Missguided and In The Style and has previously done high fashion and lingerie modelling.

Ruby has been dating Tottenham Hotspur star Alli for nearly two years, with the latest report about the football star claiming Gareth Bale is urging Real Madrid to sign him this summer, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon.

She rarely posts couple snaps of her and Alli onto Instagram, but surprised her followers over Christmas by sharing one of them looking happier than ever at a festive dinner.

A follower commented: ''Good match inside and outside the pitch,'' as another said: ''Best couple in the world ❤️You both are so perfect, can get over it You need to get married Hope you both had a great day xx''.