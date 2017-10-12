Canadian TV personality Anne-Marie Losique has come out to defend Ben Affleck after a 2004 video interview recently surfaced online, showing him complimenting her on her "firm breasts".

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Losique said that her interview with 45-year-old Affleck, who was dating Jennifer Lopez at the time, has been "blown out of proportion" as he "never touched me in any improper way".

"I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad." Losique told the news website.

Losique said she was not a victim of sexual abuse as the interview was for a show, having "dozens and dozens of interviews like that".

Losique, who was producing the show at the time, further revealed that 20 people were in the room when the interview was taped.

"This was for the camera," Losique said of the video. "You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim."

"When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that," she said. "He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say."

"I can't say I am thrilled to have that interview mixed in with the other stories because I don't think that is at all the same thing."

The video, which shows Affleck pulling Losique on his lap and proposing that she take off her top as he complimenting her on her "firm breasts", surfaced just days after actress Hilarie Burton claimed the actor groped her when she was a host of MTV's TRL.

Affleck has apologised for his behaviour, saying in a statement, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise."