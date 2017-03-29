After welcoming their first child on 22 March, Cheryl and Liam Payne are reportedly planning to tie the knot.

However, the celebrity couple apparently have different ideas about their big day. According to Closer the twice-married pop star has her heart set on a low-key affair with only close family and friends in attendance and with the couple's son paying a part in the proceedings.

"Because this will be her third marriage, Cheryl doesn't want a circus," the source said. "She'd rather have just close friends and family. She'd also love the baby to be sitting on their laps in the wedding photos."

In contrast, Payne, 23, who will be walking down the aisle for the first time, has plans for a lavish celebration. The former One Direction star, who described Cheryl as his "dream woman," wants to shout about their wedding from the rooftop," according to the source.

The 33-year-old previously tied the knot to footballer Ashley Cole on July 15, 2006. They divorced in 2010. After a whirlwind romance she later wed French entrepreneur Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini in a secret ceremony in Mustique in July 2014, just three months after meeting him. However, her second marriage, was short-lived and the pair split up after 15 months together amid a bitter public spat on social media.

Cheryl first met Payne during auditions for the X Factor, when the aspiring singer was just 14. Following her split from her second husband the pair went public with their romance in February 2017. And now they have become parents to a son, the former One Direction star is keen to make things official.

The 23-year-old star is believed to have taken inspiration from Cheryl's best friend Kimberley Walsh's partner Justin Scott. According to Mail Online a source said: "Liam got the idea to propose straight after the birth after finding out that Justin popped the question after the delivery of their first child.

"It's given Liam so many ideas. There will definitely be wedding bells sooner than we expected."

After announcing the arrival of their "beautiful, healthy, baby boy," on Instagram, Cheryl and Liam were inundated with messages of congratulations from celebrity friends and fans.

The Steal My Girl singer, who revealed he is already on nappy-changing duty, posted a message on Twitter on Monday, expressing his gratitude for the well-wishes for their new arrival.

"Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial It really means a lot (sic)."

The couple, who have not yet decided on a name for their son, have reportedly turned down several lucrative magazine deals for the first pictures of the baby.