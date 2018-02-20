Bodies of newborn twins found in a suitcase in a ditch in Arkansas has sparked an investigation, Cross County Sheriff's Office said.

The babies, who reportedly appear to be twins, were found by a hunter on Friday (16 February) in a purple suitcase near County Road 602 in Wynne, the Cross County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

The bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies, which should help determine how the babies died and when, Fox 16 reported.

It is also not clear if the babies died before or after they were kept in the suitcase.

Clyde Collins, who spends his Mondays cleaning gutters on his rental property, said, "I've been living here all my life. This is my hometown.

"You know, it's always something being dumped in this ditch. To think something like that had happened was kind of strange."

"I've heard of a lot of things, but I've never heard of nobody killing babies and putting them in a suitcase," Collins added.

According to Collins, the ditch has always been a dumping area and it remains littered with bags, tires and barrels, Fox16 reported.

He told the website that he heard a rabbit hunter had discovered the suitcase. "And I guess, apparently, he opened it, and he's the one that notified the sheriff," he said according to the website.

Other people living on County Road 602 are shocked with the news.

Santia Wallace, a resident in the area said that when she heard about the babies, she "was shaken up" and "in tears".

"Here I am, want to have kids and for you to, like, kill them? Like, who does that?" she told WREG.

"You could have took him to the fire station, you know, something like that. You don't have to kill no kids."