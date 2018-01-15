At least 27 people were killed and dozens more were left injured in a twin explosion in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday (15 January), the health department said.

The attacks targeted Aviation Square, a commercial area of Baghdad, and were carried out by two suicide bombers. The area is mostly crowded with workers, Iraq's interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said, according to The Guardian.

The interior ministry said that the death toll could rise as more bodies were being recovered from the site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

On Saturday (13 January), a suicide bomb attack near a security checkpoint near Aden Square in the Iraqi capital had also killed at least five people.

The attacks come a month after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the Islamic State marking the end of a three-year war with the Islamic group.

More to follow soon ...