Twin attacks launched by the Taliban at an army base in southern Afghanistan have killed dozens of soldiers, Afghan officials said on Thursday 19 October. Two suicide car bombs, followed by several hours of intense fighting, claimed the lives of at least 41 soldiers at an army camp in the southern Kandahar province.

The two bombs went off in succession on Wednesday night, triggering clashes between the Afghan army and militants. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a media statement.

Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the province, said that at least 41 people were confirmed dead. Another Taliban ambush, in northern Afghanistan, killed six police officers on Wednesday night, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told The Associated Press.

The attacks come just two days after Taliban gunmen stormed a police training centre in the eastern city of Gardez, killing at least 33 people and injuring more than 100.

More to follow.