Twitter has erupted with memes over singer Fergie's "disastrous" national anthem performance to kick off the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

The 42-year-old singer was blasted online for her sultry rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner on Sunday evening ahead of the match between Stephen Curry and LeBron James' all-star teams.

Attempting to put a sexy, jazzy spin on the number, the Big Girls Don't Cry hitmaker belted the anthem out while hitting a few bum notes along the way, prompting laughter from high-profile members of the audience including Chance the Rapper and Jimmy Kimmel.

Sports anchor Daren Stoltzfus tweeted: "Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that" - Charles Barkley on Fergie's national anthem CHUCK. GOAT. ."

While another viewer said: "Fergie should sing that national anthem during Trump's impeachment."

As a third tweeted: "Reading through the #Fergie feed reminds me why I love all of us so much. Left, right, Black, white, young, old, resist, and maga, are all getting along in a camaraderie of mutual agreement that we all just witnessed the worst rendition of the National Anthem ever."

Others shared hilarious memes onto the social media platform:

Nerves may have been to blame for the off-key performance, according to other sympathetic viewers.

The singer shot to worldwide fame as part of the hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas before making her debut as a solo artist with her hugely successful album The Dutchess in 2006, before releasing a further two albums with the group and a later tour in 2009.