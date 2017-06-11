Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a humiliating blow after her election gamble led to the loss of her Conservative Party's majority in parliament. As calls for her resignation grew, May confirmed she will remain as PM and lead a Conservative government with the assistance of Northern Ireland's DUP.

Amid the political turmoil, BBC reporter Nick Robinson commented on May's appearance.

During a live broadcast, Robinson suggested that May was wearing "thick makeup" in order to conceal the fact that she may have been crying after learning about the disappointing election results. Twitter immediately slammed the reporter for making "sexist" comments about her appearance.

Following the backlash, Robinson took to Twitter to apologise for his remarks saying: "Sorry if I offended some by talking about May's thick makeup but politics is about the personal & emotional not just stats and charts."

Social media users, however, continued to blast the reporter for his remarks saying he should have focused on larger issues rather than on how the prime minister looked. Many said his remarks were "incredibly irrelevant" and "disgraceful".

Others pointed out that Robinson probably wouldn't have commented on whether or not a candidate had been crying if had been a man.

"Sorry, not sorry apology really doesn't cut it," one Twitter user wrote. "You also said 'heavily made up as if she'd been in tears earlier.' What a ridiculous sexist."

Another user tweeted: "Trying to justify a very sexist comment is not an apology."

"I'm no fan of May, but I don't see how it's relevant," one person tweeted. "She looked tired, glum, worried and anxious. Loads of potential adjectives..."

How long will it take before this talking about how women look is sees as totally unacceptable? It's irrelevant and sexist. — norah ward (@halfirish) June 9, 2017

it was not even a slightly relevant comment and i expect more from @BBCNews allowing broadcasters to make sexist comments on air. — Jess Youngs (@Jess_Youngs) June 9, 2017

Not sure you would have suggested a man looked like he had been crying which you linked to heavy makeup. Not a May supporter but not on! — Mandi Dunford (@millimollimand4) June 9, 2017

Afraid it was sexist Nick, no two ways about it. — JBT (@jeaniebt57) June 9, 2017

You have a habit of projecting the emotions you think politicians are feeling onto their appearance. Are you a psychologist? No! Stop it. — Ted Baldwin (@tedjbaldwin) June 9, 2017

Basically, Nic, as a rule, if you wouldn't use it as a measure for a man it:s sexist to use it for a woman and make-up is a good example. — Hellen Riebold (@hellenriebold) June 9, 2017

Nick Robinson just talked about how much makeup Theresa May was wearing while Dimbleby earlier called Jo Swinson "feisty". It's 2017, chaps. — Rosamund Urwin (@RosamundUrwin) June 9, 2017

I'm no #TheresaMay fan but @BBCNews when you talk about her cracking makeup, that's sexist coverage. #2017Election Disgraceful. — Jennifer Riggins (@jkriggins) June 9, 2017