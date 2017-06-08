President Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka graced the latest cover of Us Weekly this week with a headline that read: "Ivanka Takes a Stand: Why I Disagree With My Dad." Twitter, on the other hand, was not buying it and quickly tore into the new magazine cover on Wednesday (7 June).

The story itself did not feature an interview with the first daughter, but instead quoted "a source close to Ivanka" and included multiple Trump quotes from earlier interviews.

The source told the magazine that Ivanka was "disappointed" in her father's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate deal and had advised him not the leave the Paris agreement. However she has "learned to take such defeats in her stride."

"Sometimes she and Jared [Kushner] are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with," a source told the magazine. "They win some and they lose some."

Ivanka has drawn fierce criticism over the past few months with many arguing she has not done enough to push her father on key issues such as climate change and LGBTQ rights - issues that she claimed she firmly stands for.

Social media users immediately slammed Ivanka and the magazine cover and the first daughter with a slew of memes and jokes. Many argued that the first daughter is "trying a total makeover" and accused her of "just trying to save her brand" by distancing herself from her father.

"Can you name 1 positive thing that she's done, other than profit from his 'presidency'?" one Twitter user wrote.

Some people called for a boycott to the magazine.

While some mockingly "thanked" the first daughter for her efforts, others responded by editing the original cover and replacing it with their own sarcastic spin on the headline.

"So it was her that influenced him into withdrawing from the climate accord and taking healthcare away from 23 million people #ThanksIvanka", one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted: "This should say 'How Ivanka Trump enables her father Donald Trump in his quest to destroy America'."

Ivanka thank you so, so much pic.twitter.com/L3t5hP8pIy — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 7, 2017

Wow, what would we do without her https://t.co/MCNQWeg1D7 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 7, 2017

Ivanka still in the thick of "Operation Brand Rescue." But puff pieces won't bring back her former fans. Best to roll with the new ones.ðŸ¸ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/6COtv8axvt — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 8, 2017

If I designed the cover for the new US Weekly issue on Ivanka Trump. pic.twitter.com/txHgQmuePn — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) June 7, 2017

Us Weekly, acquired by pro-Trump American Media, is now a state propaganda organ. Content sponsored by Ivanka's fragrance line, Complicitâ„¢ https://t.co/k73H7zUz29 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) June 7, 2017

Why i disagree with my dad pic.twitter.com/NSc7yYipss — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 7, 2017

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/XWsCpCB0Re — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 7, 2017

Not to be outdone by his sister Ivanka, Eric Trump is on next week's cover of Us Weekly. pic.twitter.com/iaPEltwxxg — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) June 8, 2017

US Weekly wants us to believe that Ivanka isn't like her dad.



The majority of Americans react: pic.twitter.com/QD4KKFjfI1 — Doctor #Covfefe (@ShomahKhoobi) June 7, 2017

"WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD" pic.twitter.com/2V1vtC3Tlb — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) June 7, 2017