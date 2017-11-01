Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got into the Halloween spirit after dressing up as Superman/Clark Kent.

Trudeau revealed his outfit while at the House of Commons on 31 October in Ottawa.

Dressed as the journalist Clark Kent, he ripped open his shirt to reveal a T-shirt underneath with the Superman emblem.

Making the reveal as he was heading to Question Period, the PM said: "You know, gotta do it."

He was later pictured with the rest of his family who were all dressed up for the occasion.

Previously, Trudeau dressed up as Han Solo while his wife Sophie Gregoire dressed as Princess Leia.

On Twitter, people were loving the costume.

CaffeineFreak wrote: "Coolest guy ever for an elected official. Wish we had one."

And Traci Michelle said: "Why can't America have nice things??"

Erik Larson said: "I want to marry him but my husband would get mad"

According to CBC, he wasn't the only parliamentarian to get into the spooky atmosphere.

The Liberal backbencher Robert-Falcon Ouellette came dressed in a blood-spattered white suit, a costume he described as a "Bloody Harry" outfit.

The Ajax Liberal MP, Mark Holland, came dressed as Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy from the film Anchorman.

It came a day after US President Donald Trump came dressed as himself at a White House Halloween event where he appeared to ignore one child dressed as a dinosaur.