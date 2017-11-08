Twitter has started to roll out an expanded 280 character limit to many of its 330 million monthly users after a period of limited testing, in what is an enormous change for the social media platform, and celebrities have been having their say.

Not just celebrities, but accounts for popular TV series such as Orphan Black, Archer and American Horror Story have made the most of the doubled size of tweets, the latter using it to send out a horde of clown emojis.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zoe Kazan, Miss Piggy and Josh Groban are among those who reacted to the roll-out, as did Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen is among those unhappy about the move, saying: "I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG."

Kazan, who starred in acclaimed rom-com The Big Sick this year, doesn't like the move either, saying: "Oh s**t I have been given 280 & it is not a good look for me or anyone else.

"Half of why I liked this app was because it forced me to be brief & self-edit what is the point of this I might as well be on f**king Facebook or have a BLOG goddamnit I still have characters left jfc jfc."

Piggy felt differently, saying: "What to say when vous discover you suddenly have #280characters on Twitter: Moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi & moi!!"

"Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no...quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about," joked Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar. "Um.....uh.....all the pressure. The pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what's so important!! Ok, I've always wanted to tell you all..."

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort said: "Wow this tweet is gonna be really long I really like this I can say really without cutting it out now. I can use punctuation if I feel like it!!! I don't have to spend 5 minutes figuring out which words to take out, I can use them all hahahahahahahaha epic wow it's still going."

Basically everyone is making the same joke.

Groban said: "We have all been masters of twitter until this day and it's hilarious uruegehehegeheudhdbdbfnfndbdndjxbdbsbsjsjshsbsbsjsidishsbsvsvdjdkdkdjdjejdbsvsvsgshdudjdkfkdndbdndkdndbdbdjdjdjdjshsvdueueuehebdbdvedudjdbdbdbdbdiehdbdbdbdbd dvdjejeidjdhdvegehehehehebebdkfndndndndjeiejebrhehe."

Cool.

It wasn't just celebrities and TV shows getting in on it. The Disney World account tweeted lyrics to It's a Small World.

Perhaps best of all was the tweet from the NBA's referees association, which said: "Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse."