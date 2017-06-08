As the world anxiously awaits James Comey's blockbuster testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday (8 June), the former FBI director released his prepared opening statement.

In the seven-page document ahead of the scheduled hearing on Capitol Hill, Comey painstakingly details his interactions and in-person meetings with US President Donald Trump, including direct quotes from Trump, from January until his firing in May.

The prepared statement also seemed to confirm reports that Trump asked Comey to "let go" of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey was heading the probe into links between Russia and Trump's campaign.

Comey wrote that Trump said: "'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

"I replied only that 'he is a good guy,'" Comey wrote, describing his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on 14 February. "I did not say I would 'let this go.'"

Meanwhile, Twitter pounced on the opportunity to pick Comey's statement apart for the best quotes and respond with a host of hilarious memes and comments ahead of the hearing.

In one conversation with Trump, Comey said the president told him: "I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know.' I did not reply or ask him what he meant by 'that thing.'"

"What if covfefe is 'that thing'???" one Twitter user wrote. Others immediately tweeted the lyrics Lauryn Hill's 1998 debut solo song "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

During their last talk, Trump said "I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know." Comey didn't know what it meant. pic.twitter.com/XCJi0bBXNI — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 7, 2017

TRUMP: We had that thing, you know.

COMEY: That time I had to spoon you on the camping trip b/c it was cold?

TRUMP: No, the other thing. — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) June 7, 2017

â€œthat thingâ€ is clearly referring to the time trump and comey kissed — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 7, 2017

Am I the only one singing Lauryn Hill?



Trump: "That thing."

Comey: "That thing?"

Trump: [winking] "That thiiiiiiiiiiiing!"#ThatThing — Steve Minard (@MusicManMinard) June 7, 2017

Guys you know you'd better watch out

Some girls, some girls are only about

That thing, that thing, that thing https://t.co/MYUICzEH8f — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) June 7, 2017

Some even took the liberty of editing his written remarks with their own sarcastic take on Comey's interactions with Trump.

Others joked about how Trump would react to Comey's testimony during the hearing.

"I've got popcorn," English novelist Michael Marshall Smith wrote. "But I'm not putting it in the microwave until Comey says something that makes Trump tweet in capital letters."

One Twitter user wrote: "Trump is going to tweet during Comey's testimony like a basketball wife during the NBA finals."

While many bars across the US are opening their doors as early as 9am EST to host viewing parties complete with food and drinks, some bars in Washington DC are offering to buy patrons a round of drinks every time Trump tweets about Comey during his testimony.

"Should be quite the boozy day in DC," one person tweeted.

For me, this is the most shocking part of Comey's testimony: pic.twitter.com/nR6qy9aYzW — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) June 8, 2017

James Comey is a really fantastic writer https://t.co/jrUj41Wyna pic.twitter.com/CDNpnxabYv — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) June 7, 2017

I tend to believe Comey here. You can't fake the way Trump speaks, it's too specific. pic.twitter.com/tByb8wEjxH — Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) June 7, 2017

More people should be talking about this part of Comey's testimony. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/s0PthoUgpK — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 7, 2017

This Comey statement is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/X0kPEWFJ4m — Ira Madison III (@ira) June 7, 2017

Comey's opening statement sounds like a Tinder horror story. pic.twitter.com/Umrjhmj0kS — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) June 7, 2017

I did learn one thing from James Comey's written testimony...



In 2017...Donald Trump has spent more time with Comey than Melania. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 7, 2017

Reading Comey's opening statement like pic.twitter.com/5zMFGfVl79 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 7, 2017

DC'S HOTTEST READ IS THE COMEY STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/DCesWU1tg1 — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 7, 2017

Trump to Comey: "Your Emperor asks for your loyalty, Maximus. Take my hand, I only offer it once"



Comey: *Turns in disgust*



Trump: *fumes* pic.twitter.com/3BsJnEWVcF — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) June 8, 2017

#ComeyTestimony. What's Trump gonna do tomorrow during Comey testimony? Drop a bomb somewhere, fake a heart attack, tweet incoherent words? — HossP63 (@hossp63) June 8, 2017

when you hear Trump's planning to live-tweet during Comey's hearing pic.twitter.com/hDDiYtoakH — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 6, 2017