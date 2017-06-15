After months and months of waiting, Floyd Mayweather will finally take on Conor McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas on 26 August, it was officially confirmed on Wednesday (14 June).

McGregor (21-3 record in MMA) will take on Mayweather (49-0 record in boxing) in a bout contested at 154 pounds, and likely to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in the fight capital of the world.

Other specifics confirmed by UFC president Dana White are that it will be a standard, 12-round match with 10-ounce gloves.

The match will also take place in an all-boxing card which will be distributed via Showtime pay-per-view with Mayweather Promotions as the lead promoter.

Both fighters expected to earn in excess of $100m (£78m).

The bout has been criticised by fans, media and fellow fighters alike.

There are some who believe the result will be a foregone conclusion with "money" coming out on top as the Irishman has no amateur or professional boxing experience.

Others feel that McGregor is holding the lightweight division hostage, having not defended his title since winning it at UFC 205 in November 2016 and being likely to not defend this year either unless he decides to fight twice in 2017.

However, there are some who are excited about the fight and have praised McGregor for visualising and achieving all the dreams he has set out for, having only joined the UFC in 2013.

IBTimes UK has compiled the best reactions to the match being made official, including fans, celebrities, fellow fighters and media members.

All of the UFC LW Division when they got the news #MayweatherMcGregor is on. ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/Tm5uV1XOlN — Davei Boi (@Davei_Boi) June 14, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Live picture of Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather following the contract signing for #MayweatherMcGregor ... ðŸ¥ŠðŸ˜²ðŸ‘ðŸ» #HugeFight pic.twitter.com/3K1IY3FPJF — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 14, 2017

I GUARANTEE you Conor wins more then one round. #MayweatherMcGregor https://t.co/ud3PLsWGid — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) June 15, 2017

@TheNotoriousMMA you manifested it all and executed. Congratulations on everything. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 15, 2017

Hey @anthonyfjoshua let's have a proper tussle and still have time for tea and crumpets before the main event! #MayweatherMcGregor — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) June 14, 2017

Calling it now. McGregor goes into MMA mode, knocks out Mayweather via head kick in round 6 and loses via DQ. We do the damn thing again. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 14, 2017

4 years ago, Conor McGregor picked up a welfare check of $235.



He'll likely walk away with $100,000,000+ from Mayweather fight. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2017

It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot. ðŸ’¯ A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

ðŸ˜ƒ — Dana White (@danawhite) June 14, 2017

Seminal moment for Conor. He willed this into existence. Little over 4 yrs ago he didn't have a pot to piss in & had not debuted in UFC yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 14, 2017

Unless McGregor tears rotator cuff 3 weeks before this fight, as Pacquiao did, Floyd will face range and punching power like never before. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2017

PPVs from June 24 to Sept 16

Bellator NYC

Pacquiao/Horn

Nunes/Shevchenko 2

Cormier/Jones 2

JDS/N'Gannou

Floyd/Conor

UFC Edmonton

GGG/Canelo — smoogy (@smoogymma) June 14, 2017

It saddens me that if you reached the pinnacle of our sport the only way to make money is to switch over to boxing. #connormcgregor #mma — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) June 15, 2017

This #MayweatherMcGregor fight got me like ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸ðŸ™„ðŸ˜€ðŸ™ƒðŸ¤“ðŸ˜¤ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜±ðŸ¤ðŸ¤žðŸ¾ðŸ‘Œ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 15, 2017