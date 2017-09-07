Police in St Louis say two people are wanted in connection with a brutal attack in a neighbourhood in the south of the Missouri city on Monday.

According to multiple local reports, police said that a 27-year-old woman was "unresponsive" when they arrived and taken to hospital. Another woman and two men were also victims in the attack.

Seven people are suspects, five of whom have been apprehended, the Riverfront Times reports. A 22-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy and girl have all been taken into custody - two men are still wanted.

The incident took place at around 1:30pm on Monday (4 September) with police saying they believed the suspects had arrived to confront people about a previous incident.

Neighbours told Fox 2 that the victims were African refugees who were not fluent in English. A fundraiser page for the victims also stated they were refugees and alleged that they had been subject to "racist statements" before the attack. The page also said that the incident had been live-streamed on Facebook but that it has now been taken down.

The page said that the hospitalised woman had been pulled from her house and beaten with a pole while children in the house were witness. "Tower Grove South cares for our neighbor, and no "-ism" is acceptable.

"In this spirit, the neighbours of the targeted family have initiated a fundraiser for them. There will be lost income, excessive medical expenses, and trauma that the victims will have to overcome," the page stated.

"The actions of the attackers do not represent the heart of the majority of Tower Grove South.

We welcome Refugees, we welcome all walks of life." At the time of writing, the page has raised $1,293 (£990) of a $10,000 (£7,650) target.