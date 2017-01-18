Two people have been arrested on suspicion of hacking into Pippa Middleton's iCloud account in 2016.

A 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested at 5.45am on 11 January on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of a false identity document with improper intent.

The arrests followed a search of a property in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. They relate to claims that the Duchess of Cambridge's sister had 3,000 photos stolen from her iCloud account.

It is alleged that the hackers then tried to sell the images to newspaper publications for £50,000 ($61,935).

They were said to include photos of the newly engaged socialite at a fitting for her wedding dress, naked shots of her fiancé James Matthews, as well as pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sharing private family moments with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

A Met Police spokesman said: "The man and woman were taken into custody at a south London police station and have since been bailed to return to the police station on a date in mid-March."

In September, a 35-year-old man from Northamptonshire was arrested on suspicion of a Computer Misuse Act offence.