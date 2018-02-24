Two people have been remanded in custody after a suspected hit-and-run accident in Coventry left two young brothers dead.

On Saturday (24 February), West Midlands Police said Robert Brown, 53, and Gwendoline Harrison, 41, have been charged under joint enterprise of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Brown has also been charged with driving while disqualified, no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a license, while Harrison faces a common assault allegation.

The pair appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court, sitting at Leamington Justice Centre.

Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two respectively, were hit by a car as they crossed the road with their family in the Stoke area of the city, at approximately 2pm on Thursday afternoon (22 February).

Meanwhile, the relatives of the two boys have paid tribute to the brothers.

"I hope - it sounds horrible to say - they didn't suffer and I hope they were going with happy thoughts and no thoughts of pain," the boys' aunt, Chelsea Platt-May, was quoted as saying by Sky News.