Firefighters in Suffolk spent New Year's Eve locked in a marathon battle with a penis ring that was stuck on a man's genitals.

Two crews were required to remove the sex aid from the base of the victim's phallus after hospital staff admitted defeat.

The man was hospitalised shortly after midnight on 1 January after becoming trapped inside the "large" ring.

At 12.35am, firefighters from Ipswich East Station were called to the A&E department at Ipswich Hospital, the Ipswich Star reports.

Despite the team's best efforts, they were unable to remove the offending item and called in colleagues from the Princes Street station at 4.15am.

Shortly before 7am, the brave public servants removed the ring from the man before heading back to their respective stations.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews were called for assistance by the East of England Ambulance Service.

"They attended Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning and removed a large ring from the base of a man's penis."

The welfare of the patient is not known.

The news comes after the London Fire Brigade (LFB) warned about a rise in "Fifty Shades" emergencies – claiming that the number of call outs to men trapped in penis rings has almost doubled in the last year.

The rise in the number of incidents where people were compromised by daring sex acts has taken place in spite of an LFB campaign to make Londoners more conscious of the risks inherent in putting their genitals into foreign objects.

In the five years to February 2016, the capital's fire crews have been called out to 102 incidents involving people being trapped in handcuffs and 23 instances of men with rings stuck on their penises.