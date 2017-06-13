Two prison officers have been shot dead while transporting two inmates in Georgia.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the two prisoners managed to overpower the correctional officers on a prison before killing them both and fleeing.

The incident occurred on a stretch of road in Eatonton, Georgia.

The two male suspects have been named as Donnie Russell Rowe, 43 and Ricky Dubose, 24. Authorities are warning people not to approach the pair if they are spotted.

They are believed to be in a Green Honda Civic, RBJ 6601.

Dubose is understood to be a member of the white nationalist prison gang the Ghostface Gangsters. Rowe is serving a life sentence for two counts of aggravated assault.

Both men have a range of previous convictions including assault, armed robbery and possession of firearms.

Putnam County Sheriff spokesperson Teresa Slade said: "I can confirm that we are currently looking for two white males in a dark green Honda Civic that have escaped and they are armed."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

