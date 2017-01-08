A second man has appeared in court charged with participating in a 12-hour riot at HMP Birmingham in December. Robert Smith, 33, faces one count of prison mutiny for his alleged part in the disturbance last year. He was remanded into custody at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday (7 January) and is due back at the same court on 3 February.

His hearing came one day after fellow inmate Ross Queen, 30, appeared at the court accused of the same offence. Queen was also charged with taking a selfie, while wearing what appeared to be a police officer's riot helmet during the violence.

More than 600 inmates are thought to have run rampant at the prison, formerly known as Winson Green, forcing security company G4S to hand over control of the jail to the Ministry of Justice.

One inmate was taken to hospital after sustaining a fractured jaw and broken eye socket during the fracas and specially trained "Tornado Squad" officers – prison officers with special training and equipment to deal with violent disturbances – were sent in the quell the violence.

The incident was the fourth major disturbance inside UK prisons in just two months and came weeks after prisoners destroyed sections of Bedford prison in rioting that caused £1m ($1.23m) of damages.

Experts pointed to a booming psychoactive drug culture inside prison walls for the wave of violence as well as reduced funding and staffing cuts.

Speaking in the House of Commons days after the attack, justice secretary Liz Truss said: "This was a serious situation and a thorough investigation will now be carried out. Violence in our prisons will not be tolerated and those responsible will face the full force of the law."