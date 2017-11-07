US President Donald Trump was expected to meet a number of important dignitaries during his Asia tour, from heads of state to diplomats, but as a special treat for the president during his visit to Japan, the government also arranged for a unique meeting with the country's latest internet sensation, Pikotaro.

The Japanese musician/comedian made famous for his viral hit Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen was expected to perform for Trump during a presidential dinner on 6 November (Monday) in Tokyo and later posted with the Potus for a series of photos he shared on his Twitter account.

For those lucky enough to never have heard the song, PPAP is an absurd track that simply combines words to create even more outlandish terms. "I have a pen, I have an apple, (uuh), apple-pen," the first line of the song goes.

With his love for leopard-print clothing and imaginary props, Pikotaro (real name Daimaou Kosaka), became an international hit, earning over 126 million views on Youtube. Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump even shared a video back in November 2016, of her daughter Arabella singing her own version.

Pikotaro was clearly excited to meet the US leader and wrote that it was "an honour" to meet Abe and Trump. "I have had a very valuable experience in my life today," he captioned another photo from the event. "Also, I just make fun music. And I want to deliver a small smile to everyone."

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert shared a special video released by the Japanese government, prior to Trump's Asia visit, in which Pikotaro alters the words of his song to "I have a pen, I have America, (uhh), America-pen/ I have pen, I have a Japan, (uhh), Japan-pen/ America-pen, Japan-pen, (uhh), pen-best friend-pen".

Obviously, once the singer's latest photos hit the internet, Twitter took it upon itself to make fun of the meeting to the fullest. "Two cringeworthy jokers in one picture (one knows it, the other doesn't)," one person wrote.