Georgina Rodriguez hasn't exactly hid her adoration of boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months, and shared another loved-up snap of the couple on her Instagram account today (24 January).

The aspiring model, 22, is sparking a social media frenzy with her latest romantic selfie with the Real Madrid star, 32, as she snuggles up into his face with her eyes closed.

Showing off her flawless skin while going makeup free, Rodriguez appeared to be wearing a red bikini as she accessorised with a glamorous pair of sapphire drop earrings, long raven locks flowing around her shoulders.

Football legend Ronaldo looked a little less prepared for the shot, however, and appeared to be squinting as he faced the sun.

Rodriguez – who gave birth to the couple's first child together in November, daughter Alana Martina – captioned the shot: "Like two kittens in the sun", which was met with hundreds of comments and nearly half a million likes in just two hours.

The former shop assistant recently gushed about family life with Ronaldo, telling iHola! magazine that the couple are "better than ever." She also said "Cristiano and I have a very nice relationship."

Rodriguez, who has wowed her followers after snapping back into shape following the birth of her daughter thanks to gruelling workout sessions, opened up about her family life with Ronaldo and being a mothering figure to his previous three children via surrogate.

She told the magazine: "Children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug them and kiss them, take care of them and be aware of everything. So all day!"