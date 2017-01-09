Two men have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl died after apparently suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal she had eaten. Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle near Blackburn in Lancashire, died on New Year's Day two days after being admitted to the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The two men are understood to be employees of the Royal Spice Indian takeaway on Union Road, in the town. They are being held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence.

Lancashire Police are working closely with trading standards and environmental health authorities as part of inquiries into Lee's death.

Of the two arrested men, one is aged 37 and from Rossendale and the other man is 38 and from Blackburn. They remain in custody for questioning.

The police say that a post-mortem examination has been carried out but the full results will not be known "for some time".

Some news reports say that Lee was believed to have a nut allergy but this could not be immediately confirmed.

After her death, Lee's family said in a statement: "A role model, an inspiration, our princess, our Megan. Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter.

"Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre. She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met. Megan was the kindest, most loving daughter and sister, who always wore the most beautiful and infectious smile."

Lee studied at St Christopher's High School, Accrington, and the ReAct Academy of Theatre Arts. ReAct paid tribute to their former pupil on Facebook page, saying: "It is with broken hearts that we share that one of the sweetest, brightest and most loved young stars from our theatre school has past [sic] away.

"Megan Lee will always will be part of our theatre family and we will love her forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl from Oswaldtwistle who passed away at Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

"She had eaten food from a takeaway in the Hyndburn area and was admitted to hospital on Friday, December 30 but sadly passed away on New Year's Day, January 1. We are currently carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

"A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of her death has taken place, however the full results will not be known for some time. Our thoughts remain with the family of the girl at this extremely sad and difficult time."