Two men have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl said she was raped in two separate attacks at a train station in Birmingham.

The two suspects, aged 35 and 27, both from Birmingham, were detained by police on Saturday (29 July) on suspicion of carrying out the first rape of the girl on Tuesday evening. It followed the release of CCTV images of two suspects.

British Transport Police (BTP) continue to appeal for information regarding the second rape.

Detectives said the girl was first sexually assaulted in a secluded part of Birmingham's Witton railway station between 8pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

The girl then left the station in a disorientated state via the entrance and flagged down a vehicle to get help. She was then raped a second time in the car that stopped, police said.

The suspect in the second attack is described as a thick set man, approximately 5ft 6in tall with large biceps.

In an update on the investigation, DCI Tony Fitzpatrick from BTP said on Saturday: "Overnight there have been significant developments after we released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with. I'd like to thank the public and the media for the overwhelming support in sharing this appeal.

"Both these arrests relate to the first incident at Witton station on Tuesday evening this week. Our investigation into the second incident in the vehicle continues at a pace. The young victim was raped for a second time in a vehicle close to Witton station at approximately 2am.

"I am still looking to hear from anyone who lives locally to Witton and saw a young girl walking by herself during the early hours of Wednesday morning. If you saw any vehicle or any person acting suspiciously then please get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information can get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 65 of 26/07/2017. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.