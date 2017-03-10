Two people have been shot dead in a café in Switzerland, police have said.

The shooting is said to have taken place in the north western city of Basel on Thursday (9 March) at around 8.15pm local time (7.15pm GMT). Swiss police are currently trying to track the suspects.

Another person is badly wounded, according to reports.

"Two men came into Cafe 56 and fired several rounds of shots," police said in a statement seen by AFP.

"Two customers were killed. Another is in a critical condition."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

