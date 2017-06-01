Two teenage boys were rushed to hospital after being electrocuted on a railway line in the West Midlands.

The two 13-year-old boys were believed to have been playing during the half-term holidays around the train tracks by Bescot Stadium station and Tame Bridge Parkway, near Walsall.

The pair have serious injuries and one is said to be in a critical condition.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service says that they were contacted by witnesses who said they had seen up to four children playing by the railway lines before spotting two people lying injured.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the area just after midday. Police said that officers are still trying to piece together what happened in the Wednesbury area, close to Walsall FC's ground, Banks's Stadium.

They added that the boys were believed to have been playing in an area "out of bounds" to the public.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "Two teenagers have sustained injuries and are being taken to hospital for treatment. Officers are at the scene making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident."

The West Midlands Ambulance service said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found two boys on the parkland who had suffered serious injuries after being electrocuted. Staff were told that four teenage boys had been playing next to the railway line.

"The two injured, who are believed to be 13 years old, were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, one by air ambulance, the other by land ambulance using blue lights. The teenager airlifted was said to be in a critical condition."