Tyga is apparently dissing his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner in one of his newly-released tracks, which is titled Nigga Wit Money. The rapper goes on to make what seems like a sex tape revelation in the lyrics, according to a report in Hollywood Life.

In the song Nigga Wit Money, which is a track off Tyga's recently-released mixtape Buggati Raw, the rapper talks about the time he and Kylie filmed a sex tape in Cannes.

The lyrics say, "Pour up and then we make a porn (mm mm mm). Go on and back it up (mm mm mm). Made a movie, we shot it in France. I did it cause I can b***h we was in Cannes (mm mm mm)."

He continues, "I'm a nigga with money, I'm a nigga with money and I don't need that b***h (mm mm mm)."

The news about Tyga and the makeup mogul's alleged sex tape was first reported back in May 2016. A source allegedly told Hollywood Life at the time, "Tyga likes to film his bedroom action from his point of view all for fun, not to sell or anything like that, just to spice things up in bed."

"He used to film his wild times with Blac [Blac Chyna]and, more recently, he has filmed Kylie, umm, kissing him down there. The kink doesn't stop there for Kylie & Tyga," the source claimed.

The insider was quoted as saying by the gossip magazine, "They also enjoy having sex in public places. Not too long ago, they had sex in public on a yacht in Cannes. Kylie was freaking out the whole time. She thought they might get caught, but was laughing and enjoying it too."

Tyga and Kylie dated on and off for almost two years, finally calling it quits in April 2017.

The reality star is currently rumoured to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the Jenner/Kardashian family.