If you are wondering if Tyga has moved on from Kylie Jenner, well you are partially right. The rapper shared a photo on his Instagram account which features him riding a motorcycle shirtless with a model who looks surprisingly like his Kardashian ex-girlfriend.

In the photo posted on 11 January, the rapper whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, is shown indulging in some affectionate display with Costa Rican model Juliana Herz as the rapper shows his rippled body and Herz lovingly hugs the singer from behind.

"I'm on my way come outside #temperature #kyoto tomorrow @billboard" the caption for the Instagram photo reads. The photo, which has already racked up 360,355 likes appears to be from Tyga's upcoming music video for his song, Temperature, which came out on 22 December 2017.

Many fans seem to have confused Herz with Kylie, as one user wrote in the comments section, " I think she looks just like Kylie!" another said, "Honestly, I thought the same at first but then I realised it didn't make sense."

"She's beautiful looks way better then ....... Tyga handsome," cheekily noted a social media user, as another asked, "Why she look like a Walmart version of @kyliejenner though?"

A user even commented that Wait For A Minute rapper has a type, since both Kylie and Herz are brunette, and noted, "That boy got a type! A real nice one too."

"She's wearing shades that the Kardashian's and Jenner's made 'in style' / 'hip'" noted an eagle-eyed fan.

Herz is signed to Elite Model Management and resides in New York City and has modelled for campaigns such as Bebe and L'Oréal Hair. The 28-year-old beauty was featured in Cosmopolitan magazine in May 2014 and boasts a whopping 32 thousand followers on Instagram.

Tyga and Kylie dated on and off for almost two years, finally calling it quits in April 2017. The reality star is currently rumoured to be expecting her first child with Travis Scott. The 20-year-old star has opened up about her breakup in her reality show for E!, Life of Kylie.

She said, "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and [Tyga]. He and I will always, always have a bond."

"There was no crazy fight, we just decided...Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person," she added