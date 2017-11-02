All is not well for the Fast and Furious 9 film as one of its lead actor Tyrese Gibson has threatened to leave the franchise if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in the film. In a controversial Instagram post, the actor, who plays Roman Pearce in the blockbuster movie series, complained to his "loyal fans" about The Rock.

The 38-year-old actor shared a photo of Vin Diesel, The Rock and himself with his nine million followers. "Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I'm sorry to announce that if Dewayne [sic] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic] - You mess with family and my daughter's survival I mess with yours........." the star wrote in the lengthy caption.

Gibson is currently embroiled in a court battle with his ex-wife for the custody of their 10-year-old daughter Shayla. In his recent post, Gibson called the Jumanji actor, a "clown" while mocking his facial expression in the photo. However, he went on to praise the franchise's producer and actor Diesel for wrapping his "arms around my shoulder".

"Close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown'...... #CandyA**itchMade. All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ...... pause notice who's got his arms around my shoulder and who's standing alone - #OurChildrenMatter."

The actor also poked fun at The Rock's massive body and subtly claimed that he did not get his muscle buildup naturally. The 45-year-old Moana voice artist, however, is yet to react. Johnson is currently busy filming his upcoming action thriller Skyscrapers.

From his Instagram account, it appears he is busy entertaining his fans through his "Make A Wish Day" initiative and meeting fans on the filming location.

The actor has previously expressed his displeasure over the Fast and Furious spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham. The feud between the actors began in 2016 where the wrestler-turned-actor went on a rant against without naming anyone and called some male actors "chicken s—t".