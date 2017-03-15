Three people were killed when a ski touring group was hit by an avalanche in western Austria, police have reported.

Police are still hunting for a fourth person who remains missing near the Jochgrubenkopf, a 2,450m-high peak in the Tyrol. Reuters reported.

Their nationalities were not yet known, authorities have said. The BBC reported they are foreign tourists.

"Four of them were able to free themselves (from the snow)," a spokeswoman for Tyrol police told the agency. "After the search operation for the remaining four, three were found dead. The fourth person who remains unaccounted for is being sought."