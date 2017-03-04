Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson will finally settle the score at UFC 209 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, 4 March.

Where to watch live

The main card event starts at 3am BST (Sunday in the UK). Live coverage is on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD with live streaming available on BTSport.com.

Overview

After much anticipation the rematch between welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson will finally happen at UFC 209.

The two fighters previously fought at the company's first show in New York at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden in what was "Fight of the Night" as the contest ended in a majority draw. With unfinished business left to attend to, both competitors will be looking to get the job done this time.

Woodley, who felt he did enough to win the first fight, now plans on not leaving it to the judges as he claims he will finish "Wonderboy" this time around. The Missouri native has knockout power in both his hands and also showed his grappling prowess as Thompson found out in the previous fight.

Thompson on the other hand, believes he was not "mentally there" and was a bit hesitant at UFC 205. While he was knocked down more than once in the fourth round, the South Carolina native showed incredible heart not only to stay alive from Woodley's guillotine choke but also finish the round on top of him.

The kickboxing champion claims he is all smiles now and is ready to have fun in his rematch as he will look to utilize his head movement, quick jabs and unpredictable kicks on the champion.

Prediction

Stephen Thompson to win via decision.

What they say:

Tyron Woodley: "I'm going to whoop 'Wonderboy' in the way that he will never ask to fight me again. I'm going to shut up every hater. I'm going to show that I'm the No. 1 welterweight on the planet earth. March 4th, I'm going to go out there and I'm going to beat 'Wonderboy' down so bad he's going to wish he never stepped in the Octagon. He survived the last fight, he didn't hurt me," via UFC.

Stephen Thompson: "I'm just better. I know he's an explosive athlete and very strong, but I know I've got his number. I felt his power, I know how he strikes, I know how he wrestles. I've got his number. I really felt that — especially in that last round in that fight. I felt fresh like I could have gone three more rounds. I had it figured out. I know I can do it this time," via Fox Sports.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Tyron Woodley to win: 23/20

Stephen Thompson to win: 4/6

