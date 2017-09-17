Tyson Fury has revealed that he is working on a comeback with a potential meeting with current champion Anthony Joshua on his mind.

Fury (25-0 record in boxing) last fought in November 2015 as he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to become the new heavyweight champion.

However, the "Gypsy King" had to vacate his titles after admitting to using cocaine in order to help cope with depression, resulting in his boxing license being revoked.

Fury proceeded to retire in July of this year, not for the first time but recently revealed that he is like a boomerang, in that he always returns.

The former WBA and WBO heavyweight champion also touched upon a fight with Joshua (19-0 record in boxing), which has long been anticipated by fans.

"You know what they call me: the boomerang. I always come back," Fury told BT Sport, as quoted by The Mirror. "It's a fight [vs Anthony Joshua] that people would like to see and it's a fight that I would love."

"It's an easy fight for me with my boxing skill and let's hope it's on Boxnation and BT Sport."

The 28-year-old has notably gained a lot of weight since his last fight nearly two years ago but stated that he has lost nearly two stone as he has returned to the gym.

"To be honest, I've got to get some weight off," Fury added. "I've lost nearly two stone in two weeks, so everything is going really well at the moment."

"I've really turned my life around and done a U-turn on everything and I'm feeling a lot better than I did before. I'm back enjoying the gym work and that is how it is supposed to be.

"I'm a long way from getting back in the ring, but I'm on the right path."