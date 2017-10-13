Uber has lodged an appeal against Transport for London's refusal to renew the cab-hailing app's licence to operate.

Last month, the capital's transport authority announced it would not be renewing Uber's licence to operate as a private hire operator in the city from 1 October, after deeming the company not "fit and proper to hold a licence."

However, the appeal could take months to be resolved, during which time Uber will still be allowed to operate.

"While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London," a spokesman for the San Francisco-based company said on Friday (13 October).

"As our new chief executive has said, we are determined to make things right."

The appeal comes less than two weeks after Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, met with TfL's Commissioner Mike Brown to discuss the issue.

During the talks, which Uber described as "positive", Khosrowshahi apologised for past mistakes, adding he would be challenging the decision with the understanding that things have gone wrong and must change.

Meanwhile, TfL said the meeting "centred on what needs to happen to ensure a thriving taxi and private hire market in London."

Around 40,000 Uber drivers currently operate in London, and the service is used by 3.5 million customers each week. In many cases, the ride-hailing service is cheaper than London's iconic black cabs but issues over passenger safety were behind TfL's decision.

The body said Uber's approach to business and its conduct "demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications."

The ban received support from some unions and from London Mayor Sadiq Khan but has divided public opinion. At the time of writing, a consumer petition on Change.org in support of Uber has gathered over 854,000 signatures calling for the decision to be reversed.