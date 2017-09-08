Uber says South Africa's government must do more to prevent taxi driver violence after at least one vehicle using the ride-hailing app was set on fire.

South African transport minister Joe Maswanganyi on Friday (8 September) denounced the clashes a day earlier between metered taxi drivers and competitors who use the Uber app in Johannesburg's upscale Sandton district.

The minister's spokesperson Ismail Mnisi said: "We're currently waiting for the conclusion of the investigations by the law enforcement officers.

"Upon receiving of the report, the minister will summon all the affected parties to another discussion in order for us to bring stability to this industry."

Police said two Uber-linked vehicles were set on fire. Patrols have been stepped up in the area since Thursday night.

Uber confirmed that one of the cars was registered to use its app and that the driver was "not seriously injured."

South African media quote authorities as saying some drivers using the Uber app retaliated by throwing stones, and police fired rubber bullets to restore order.