Ubtech Robotics has introduced its latest selection of cutesy robots at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The upcoming range includes several new buildable and programmable Jimu bots for children, a cloud-based assistant designed for commercial use, and the Lynx – a humanoid robot that utilises Amazon's increasingly prolific Alexa AI voice service.

The Lynx is by far the most intriguing of the robo-quartet, as it combines design and tech aspects of the Chinese manufacturer's popular Alpha series with the voice-recognition features of Amazon's Alexa AI.

Ubtech described the Lynx as in "in-home companion", talking up the robot's multitude of features, such as facial recognition and personalised greetings, playing music, livestream feeds of your home while you are away, event reminders and calendar notifications and, thanks to Alexa, being able to order Prime products directly from Amazon via simple voice commands.

"Lynx combines unprecedented intelligence and robotics into one consumer-friendly platform," said John Rhee, Ubtech's US general manager. "Integrating with Amazon's Alexa Voice Service is a perfect match for Lynx's unparalleled facial, image and voice recognition, emotion detection and lifelike robotic movement, seamlessly woven together for a truly humanlike experience."

Elsewhere, the company's Jimu robots enjoyed two new additions in the Karbot and LionBot, as the company looks to expand its range of build-your-own robots which give kids a basic introduction to coding. The Karbot in particular should turn a few young heads, with Ubtech banking on the killer combo of robots and cars for "kids and teens on wheels".

Each set includes buildable parts and robo-components for up to three Karbot creations that can then be programmed via an iOS and Android smartphone app. As well as in-app joystick controls, the Kartbot can move along track lines, all while detecting, and avoiding, obstacles.

Ubtech's other Jimu robot, the LionBot, was designed in collaboration with Apple, and is aimed at youngsters looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a robo-version of the "iconic symbol of good fortune."

Finally, the Cruzr is Ubtech's take on a business-grade robotic companion, presinting a "cloud-based intelligent humanoid robot that provides AI business services with user-friendly, human-like interaction".

Ubtech Robotics has quickly garnered a reputation for producing high quality humanoid robots with a friendly demeanour. As well as having its Alpha 2 and Jimu range named among the CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honorees, the company also hit the headlines thanks to its partnership with Premier League football team Manchester City and an iPhone 7 launch-day queue, where real-life customers took a load off and swapped their place in line with an Alpha avatar.

Each of Ubtech's robots are heading to market sometime in 2017, although UK pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.