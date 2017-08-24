17.00 BST - 2017-18 Champions League group stage draw live from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco
- Five Premier League clubs involved in the group stage draw for the very first time
- Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City all secured automatic qualification via the Premier League last season, while Manchester United sealed their place by beating Ajax in the Europa League final
- Liverpool romped to a 6-3 aggregate play-off victory over Hoffenheim on Wednesday night
- Scottish champions Celtic overcame Linfield, Rosenborg and FC Astana to qualify
- 12-time European champions Real Madrid are the current holders, having beaten Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff in June to become the first club ever to retain title
- Six group matchdays will take place between 12/13 September and 5/6 December
- Final takes place at Kiev's Olympic Stadium on 26 May 2018
Group H
Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL
Group E
Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, MARIBOR
Group A
Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basel, CSKA MOSCOW
Group B
Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, CELTIC
Group D
Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, SPORTING LISBON
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, FEYENOORD
Group C
Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, QARABAG FK
Group G
Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB LEIPZIG
Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is your 2016-17 Champions League forward of the year.
United and Liverpool will be very content thus far, while City should also be feeling confident.
Things look a bit trickier for Chelsea and especially Tottenham...
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, NAPOLI
Group D
Juventus, Barcelona, OLYMPIACOS
Group C
Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, ROMA
Group H
Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, TOTTENHAM
Group E
Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, LIVERPOOL
Group G
Monaco, Porto, BESIKTAS
Group A
Benfica, Manchester United, FC BASEL
Group B
Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, ANDERLECHT
The teams in pot three:
Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, FC Basel, Olympiacos, Liverpool, Anderlecht, AS Roma, Besiktas
Luka Modric collects the best midfielder award. After a short speech from the brilliant Croatian, it's time for pot three...
Some big ties drawn there, with Bayern facing PSG, Borussia Dortmund paired with Real Madrid and Barcelona going up against Juventus.
There's a potential Diego Costa derby in Group C. A shame he won't be able to play if he does complete a move back to La Liga...
Group D
Juventus, BARCELONA
Group H
Real Madrid, BORUSSIA DORTMUND