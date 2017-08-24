Live

17.00 BST - 2017-18 Champions League group stage draw live from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco

  • Five Premier League clubs involved in the group stage draw for the very first time
  • Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City all secured automatic qualification via the Premier League last season, while Manchester United sealed their place by beating Ajax in the Europa League final
  • Liverpool romped to a 6-3 aggregate play-off victory over Hoffenheim on Wednesday night
  • Scottish champions Celtic overcame Linfield, Rosenborg and FC Astana to qualify
  • 12-time European champions Real Madrid are the current holders, having beaten Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff in June to become the first club ever to retain title
  • Six group matchdays will take place between 12/13 September and 5/6 December
  • Final takes place at Kiev's Olympic Stadium on 26 May 2018
Champions League trophy
Now 17:56
2 min 17:53

Group H

Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL

3 min 17:52

Group E

Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, MARIBOR

3 min 17:52

Group A

Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basel, CSKA MOSCOW

4 min 17:51

Group B

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, CELTIC

5 min 17:50

Group D

Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, SPORTING LISBON

7 min 17:48

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, FEYENOORD

7 min 17:48

Group C

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, QARABAG FK

9 min 17:47

Group G

Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB LEIPZIG

10 min 17:45

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is your 2016-17 Champions League forward of the year.

10 min 17:45

United and Liverpool will be very content thus far, while City should also be feeling confident.

Things look a bit trickier for Chelsea and especially Tottenham...

11 min 17:44

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, NAPOLI

13 min 17:42

Group D

Juventus, Barcelona, OLYMPIACOS

14 min 17:42

Group C

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, ROMA

14 min 17:41

Group H

Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, TOTTENHAM

15 min 17:40

Group E

Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, LIVERPOOL

16 min 17:39

Group G

Monaco, Porto, BESIKTAS

17 min 17:38

Group A

Benfica, Manchester United, FC BASEL

18 min 17:37

Group B

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, ANDERLECHT

19 min 17:36

The teams in pot three:

Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, FC Basel, Olympiacos, Liverpool, Anderlecht, AS Roma, Besiktas

19 min 17:36

Luka Modric collects the best midfielder award. After a short speech from the brilliant Croatian, it's time for pot three...

20 min 17:35

Some big ties drawn there, with Bayern facing PSG, Borussia Dortmund paired with Real Madrid and Barcelona going up against Juventus.

There's a potential Diego Costa derby in Group C. A shame he won't be able to play if he does complete a move back to La Liga...

21 min 17:34

Group D

Juventus, BARCELONA

22 min 17:33

Group H

Real Madrid, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

