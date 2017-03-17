Manchester United will learn the identity of their quarter-final opponents in the Europa League when the draw for the last-eight stage takes place in Nyon, Switzerland, on 17 March.

Where to watch live

The draw starts at 12pm GMT. It will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. A live stream of the event will also be available on Uefa.com.

Overview

Manchester United, the only British team left in the Europa League, edged out Russian side FC Rostov 2-1 on aggregate in the round-of-16 stage. With United stuck in the sixth place in the Premier League, winning the Europa League may represent their best chance to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils have never gone past the quarter-finals stage of the Europa League or the old Uefa Cup. None of the eight teams left in the competition have ever won the Europa League, although there are three former winners of the Uefa Cup still left in the competition – Ajax, Anderlecht and Schalke.

There will be no seeding or country protection rules in effect, meaning United can draw any of the other seven teams. Teams that are drawn first out of the pot will play the first leg at home.

Teams in the draw

Ajax (Netherlands)

Anderlecht (Belgium)

Besiktas (Turkey)

Celta Vigo (Spain)

Genk (Belgium)

Lyon (France)

Manchester United (England)

Schalke (Germany)

Key dates