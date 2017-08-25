12.00 BST - 2017-18 Europa League group stage draw live from Monaco
- Arsenal drop into the Europa League after missing out on a top-four domestic finish for the first time in 21 years last season
- The Gunners' last involvement in the continent's secondary club competition came in 2000, when they were beaten in the Uefa Cup final on penalties by Galatasaray in Copenhagen
- Everton are the only other British side involved in this year's tournament proper after Gylfi Sigurdsson's wonder strike helped seal a 3-1 aggregate play-off victory over Hajduk Split
- Ronald Koeman's men also overcame Slovakian minnows MFK Ruzomberok in qualifying
- Arsenal sit alongside the likes of Zenit Saint Petersburg and AC Milan in pot one, while Everton are in pot two
- Final takes place in Lyon on 16 May 2018
Group E
Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, APOLLON
Group H
Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, RED STAR BELGRADE
Group G
Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, LUGANO
Group D
AC Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK ATHENS
Group C
Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR
Group B
Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, SKENDERBEU
Group A
Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv, FC Astana, SLAVIA PRAGUE
