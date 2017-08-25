Live

12.00 BST - 2017-18 Europa League group stage draw live from Monaco

  • Arsenal drop into the Europa League after missing out on a top-four domestic finish for the first time in 21 years last season
  • The Gunners' last involvement in the continent's secondary club competition came in 2000, when they were beaten in the Uefa Cup final on penalties by Galatasaray in Copenhagen
  • Everton are the only other British side involved in this year's tournament proper after Gylfi Sigurdsson's wonder strike helped seal a 3-1 aggregate play-off victory over Hajduk Split
  • Ronald Koeman's men also overcame Slovakian minnows MFK Ruzomberok in qualifying
  • Arsenal sit alongside the likes of Zenit Saint Petersburg and AC Milan in pot one, while Everton are in pot two
  • Final takes place in Lyon on 16 May 2018
Europa League trophy
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
Now 12:36

Group E

Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, APOLLON

Now 12:35

Group H

Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, RED STAR BELGRADE

1 min 12:35

Group G

Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, LUGANO

1 min 12:34

Group D

AC Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK ATHENS

2 min 12:34

Group C

Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR

2 min 12:33

Group B

Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, SKENDERBEU

3 min 12:33

Group A

Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv, FC Astana, SLAVIA PRAGUE

3 min 12:32

Time to draw the fourth and final pot...

4 min 12:32

Group L

Zenit, Real Sociedad, ROSENBORG

4 min 12:32

Group K

Lazio, Nice, ZULTE WAREGEM

4 min 12:31

Group F

FC Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, SHERIFF TIRASPOL

5 min 12:30

Group J

Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, ZORYA LUHANSK

5 min 12:30

Group I

FC Salzburg, Marseille, VITORIA SC

6 min 12:29

Group H

Arsenal, BATE Borisov, COLOGNE

6 min 12:29

Group E

Lyon, Everton, ATALANTA

7 min 12:29

Group D

AC Milan, Austria Vienna, RIJEKA

7 min 12:28

Group G

Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, HAPOEL BE'ER SHEVA

8 min 12:27

Group C

Braga, Ludogorets, HOFFENHEIM

8 min 12:27

Group B

Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, PARTIZAN BELGRADE

9 min 12:27

Group A

Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv, FC ASTANA

9 min 12:26

No time to catch our breath as we move onto pot three....

10 min 12:26

Group F

FC Copenhagen, LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW

11 min 12:25

Group E

Lyon, EVERTON

11 min 12:25

Group L

Zenit, REAL SOCIEDAD

